RANDOLPH COUNTY — A resolution was approved this month by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the city of Asheboro to move forward with an incentives package that could clear the way for expansion of county operations for Energizer Manufacturing.

If the company moves forward with the expansion, Energizer would maintain its 411 current full-time employees at its Randolph County facility, and would create 178 new jobs. The average annual wage for those positions would be $54,000, significantly higher than the county’s average wage of $43,000.

