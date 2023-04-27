RANDOLPH COUNTY — A resolution was approved this month by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the city of Asheboro to move forward with an incentives package that could clear the way for expansion of county operations for Energizer Manufacturing.
If the company moves forward with the expansion, Energizer would maintain its 411 current full-time employees at its Randolph County facility, and would create 178 new jobs. The average annual wage for those positions would be $54,000, significantly higher than the county’s average wage of $43,000.
Total investment in new machinery and equipment for Energizer is reported by the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. to be $43 million. The total performance-based incentives package proposed would come to $420,000 over five years, divided equally between Randolph County and the city of Asheboro.
“I was just talking with their team, and for 75 years in July, Energizer, Eveready, Union Carbide, if you follow all the way back, [have been] manufacturing alkaline batteries for use here in the community,” Randolph County EDC President Kevin Franklin said. “Energizer is contemplating an expansion of business operations … and an incentive offer will factor into their decision of where their operations do expand.
“They’re a well-recognized, household name across the country.”
Franklin called Energizer a “legacy company,” citing its presence in Randolph County for eight decades as an impactful reason to invest in the organization’s success. Touting its consistency as one of Randolph’s staple employers, Franklin said Energizer has provided opportunities for residents all across the county.
Commissioner Hope Haywood echoed his sentiments, indicating that the battery manufacturer has proven to be an invaluable asset to Randolph County.
“So many of our citizens have worked there through the years, families even,” Haywood said. “I’m excited about this opportunity for Energizer, first and foremost, but then also for our Randolph County citizens.”
