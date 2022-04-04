THOMASVILLE – Ledford pieced together a solid all-around performance.
The Panthers led from the outset, hit and pitched well, and defeated Trinity 7-2 in the Crescent Ford/HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.
“In a four-game week, this is probably one of the most complete games we’ve played,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “Defensively and on the mound, we’ve really harped, ‘We’ve got to throw strikes. We’ve got to play defense.’
“Today we did that. And offensively we didn’t exactly light it up at first, but, when you play good defense and throw strikes, you start to settle in and build that offensive momentum. That’s what we did late in the game.”
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had two hits and an RBI and Bryce England had a hit and two RBIs to key the Panthers (11-1). Lucas Glover also had two hits, including a double, while Devin Villaman and Bradyn Yates each had a hit and an RBI.
“I think we played pretty decent,” said Glover, a High Point University recruit. “We started off kind of slow but got better with the bats. It was good to end the week with a 3-1 record.”
Ledford scored a run in the first on a single by Bryce England. It loaded the bases with one out in the fourth before tacking on two more on a single by Yates and a fielder’s choice by Villaman to lead 3-0.
The Panthers added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by England and three in the sixth, highlighted by a leadoff double by Glover and an RBI single by Paulino, to extend their advantage to 7-1.
“I think we picked up the energy after about the fourth inning,” Glover said. “We started stringing together some hits and the momentum kept us going. … Hitting singles is very important because, as a pitcher, it just drains you.”
Glover also threw three strong innings, striking out six while allowing no hits and no walks, before Gabe Barker pitched the final four innings in earning the win for Ledford. Jake Little took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Reigo Rodriguez had two hits to lead Trinity (9-4), which scored single runs in the fifth on a sacrifice by Ethan Willard and in the seventh on a wild pitch. Jaxon Coble and Cole Mince each added a hit.
“Pitching-wise, I thought Jake threw the ball really well,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Spencer said. “He was outstanding, actually. He threw strikes, had command of the zone – let them hit it, a lot of swings and misses. He did a really good job and located really well. Defensively we played well enough.
“But it wasn’t pitching and defense by any means. Our approach at the plate just stunk today. That’s something we typically pride ourselves on. We’ve had two games where we had a really bad approach – one of them was at Uwharrie Charter and one was today. Those games we combined for four runs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.