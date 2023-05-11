TRIAD — Leaders in Guilford and Randolph counties want to study the possibility of building a regional wastewater treatment plant that could accommodate expected commercial, industrial and residential growth.

The plant could cost $600 million to $700 million, based on current estimates, but would serve for decades to come, Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos