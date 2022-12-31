RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County’s jobless rate declined from October to November and remains at a low level, according to figures released last Thursday by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
The county’s rate dropped from 3.9% in October to 3.7% last month. The rate was up from 3.5% in November 2021 but remains at a level representing a robust job market.
Randolph County had a labor force of 65,625 workers as of last month, with 2,408 listed as unemployed.
Jobless rates decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s counties from October to November, increased in four and remained unchanged in four, the N.C. Department of Commerce reports. When compared to November 2021, unemployment rates increased in 66 counties, decreased in 20 counties. and remained unchanged in 14.
In November, 84 counties posted unemployment rates at or below 5%, historically an indication of a healthy job market. Those numbers were slightly better than the 82 counties that recorded unemployment rates at or below 5% in October. No counties in North Carolina posted jobless rates in October or November at or higher than 10%, traditionally the sign of a troubled job market.
The number of workers employed statewide decreased in November by 26,268 to 4.92 million, while the number unemployed decreased by 9,287 to 193,189. Since November 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 100,977 while the number unemployed increased by 6,359, according to the Commerce Department.
