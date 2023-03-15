The High Point Market Authority and the High Point Rockers will host a seasonal jobs fair at Truist Point baseball stadium 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. For all interested applicants in the Triad. Jobs fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April High Point Market and the 2023 Rockers baseball season, which runs from April to September. Applicants must be at least 18 and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. For information, call the market authority at 336-869-1000 or the Rockers at 336-888-1000.
COBLE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
The Archdale Library is now an access point for FREE Wi-Fi, accessible from the library parking lot, “24/7.” The Wi-Fi is made possible by the state as part of a statewide initiative to provide broadband access to the Internet to school students and the public during the COVID-19 crisis. The Wi-Fi signal is strongest in the library courtyard and in the parking spaces closest to the main library entrance. For more info visit tinyurl.com/ARCHDALELIBRARYNCCONNECT.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host CARE and DARE summer camps for Randoph County students in private and homeschools. CARE, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7. The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/. Each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
