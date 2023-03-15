JOB FAIR

The High Point Market Authority and the High Point Rockers will host a seasonal jobs fair at Truist Point baseball stadium 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. For all interested applicants in the Triad. Jobs fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April High Point Market and the 2023 Rockers baseball season, which runs from April to September. Applicants must be at least 18 and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. For information, call the market authority at 336-869-1000 or the Rockers at 336-888-1000.

