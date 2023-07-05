High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.