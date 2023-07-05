RANDOLPH COUNTY — A troupe of traveling players will bring three of William Shakespeare’s plays to life in interactive theatrical adventures for the whole family at five Randolph County Public Libraries locations in July.
Shepherd Shakespeare oF Charlotte will perform at the libraries as follows:
• Asheboro: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 10 a.m. Monday, July 17.
• Franklinville/Ramseur: As You Like It, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Ramseur Lake (Ramseur Municipal Building in case of rain).
• Liberty: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
• Randleman: The Tempest, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20.
• Seagrove: As You Like It, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
Shepherd Shakespeare is composed of the husband-and-wife team of Chester and Katy Shepherd. Both are theater veterans whose shows are designed for maximum fun and understanding of William Shakespeare’s timeless stories.
The shows are free and the public is invited. For information call 336-318-6804.
