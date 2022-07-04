ARCHDALE — A changing of the guard in Archdale is complete now that the interim tag was removed from the city's new police chief.
Longtime Archdale Police Officer David Jones was sworn in at the end of last month and became the city’s seventh police chief July 2.
“A lot of us can say that we dream of doing something,” Jones said. “This was not really a thought when I got into law enforcement. I’m not the real police anymore; these men and women you see sitting around the room, they’re the ones doing the job.”
Formerly an APD captain, Jones has served in various capacities with the department. His tenure with the police force in Archdale included the last eight years in which Shannon Craddock served as chief.
Craddock retired from APD on Jan. 1 and had yielded active duties as chief to Jones, who was named the interim chief following his retirement.
“I’m looking around the room, and [I see] all the positive role models in law enforcement I’ve had,” Jones said during the regular June meeting of Archdale City Council. “That, and those who have chosen to make Archdale their home — you don’t know how much it is for these guys, all those weekends, holidays and 12-hour shifts — that’s the reason why I chose this.”
Craddock was presented his badge and service weapon at the December meeting of council after 25 years and two months with APD. City Manager Zeb Holden was one of dozens in the room who were of the belief Jones had long since earned the title of chief. Council chambers began to fill shortly before the ceremony with several current and former members of law enforcement in a show of support for Jones.
"He's been on the job for a little more than 19 years and has worked in almost every role within the department," Holden said. "He has an exceptional amount of knowledge and his skills and knowledge about our department cannot be underscored. He's the man for the job and we're excited for him.
"In his time, things have progressed without missing a beat and it's time we take that interim tag off."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.