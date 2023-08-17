RANDOLPH COUNTY — A series of job fairs is being held to provide job opportunities for workers abruptly laid off by Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc.
The job fairs will take place on the campuses of Randolph Community College. The first was held Tuesday at the RCC Asheboro campus.
The fair comes to Archdale on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Archdale campus at 110 Park Dr.
The fair returns to the Asheboro campus, 413 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
The job fairs are organized through the group NCWorks. They include information on employment opportunities and community resources available to those who lost their jobs. For more information call NCWorks at 336-625-5128.
Asheboro-based Klaussner announced without warning last week it was closing and laying off all of its workers nationwide, including more than 800 in Randolph County. It cited the sudden decision of its lender to stop financing operations.
As of last Friday, more than 30 area employers had contacted Randolph County officials about reaching out to Klaussner workers about job opportunities, said Darrell Frye, the chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners.
Frye said county officials will seek federal benefits designed to help communities affected by mass layoffs. The benefits through the U.S. Department of Labor would provide extended unemployment compensation and workforce retraining.
Frye said Randolph County officials want to duplicate the success they had responding to the last major mass layoff to affect the area, the equally sudden closure of Mississippi-based United Furniture Industries in November. United’s employees included 700 workers at production facilities in the Archdale area, Frye said.
Frye said virtually all of the United Furniture Industries workers have been able to secure new employment. As with Klaussner, job fairs were used to help the United Furniture Industries former employees.
