TRIAD — Young adults this weekend will have a chance to learn about education and job opportunities and meet with prospective local employers.
GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 2023 Youth Summit, a resource and hiring event for young adults ages 16-24, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point.
The summit will begin with a motivational message from guest speaker Solomon McCauley. The Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Inc. from North Carolina A&T State University will present information on post-secondary education and successful entrepreneurship tips.
Attendees can engage with several local employers during the hiring event and get hands-on experience on the Be Pro Be Proud NC Mobile Unit. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will also be onsite to assist anyone with employment and career services. Participants who stay to the end can win a prize (some restrictions apply).
Participating employers and resource providers for Saturday’s event include A Servants Heart, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Whitestone Community, Furnitureland South, Panera Bread, Tomorrow’s Titans, Operation Hope, city of High Point park rangers and more.
