TRIAD — Young adults this weekend will have a chance to learn about education and job opportunities and meet with prospective local employers.

GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 2023 Youth Summit, a resource and hiring event for young adults ages 16-24, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point.

