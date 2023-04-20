RANDOLPH COUNTY — A lawsuit claiming that the Randolph County Detention Center’s restrictions on reading material violates inmates’ civil rights has been thrown out.
The lawsuit filed in January 2022 by Austin Joshua Nance was the second challenging the restrictions. The first, filed in October 2021 by Franklin Kyle Willis, was dismissed last August after Willis failed to meet a deadline for filing evidence.
Nance’s lawsuit was dismissed March 31 by Judge William L. Osteen Jr. of U.S. District Court for North Carolina’s Middle District because Nance failed to file a response to a recommendation by Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake, who wrote that the lawsuit failed to demonstrate that the restrictions instituted at the jail in May 2021 were unreasonable.
“It is clear that there was a valid, rational connection between the confiscating of Plaintiff’s books and restricting his access to reading materials and the penological interest in preventing contraband from entering the jail,” Peake wrote.
