A company that specializes in repurposing industrial sites emerged as the top bidder for 15 properties owned by United Furniture Industries, including several in the Triad.
The properties were scheduled to be sold at auction Tuesday and Wednesday, but the auction was canceled because none of the bids submitted in advance came close to the stalking horse bid of $65 million by Phoenix Acquisition LLC.
A filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Mississippi said that the bankruptcy trustee determined that the Phoenix bid was “the highest and best bid for all parcels.”
Four of the properties are in the Piedmont Triad:
• 315-325 Kettering Road, High Point.
• 3761 Old Glenola Road, Trinity.
• 100 United Furniture Drive, Lexington.
• 401 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.
The rest are in Mississippi, where United Furniture was based.
The properties combined total 626 acres with nearly 5 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space.
The sales are expected to close in late August.
In addition to selling the real estate it owned, United Furniture has hired a joint venture formed by Capital Partners LLC and Hilco Global to sell off its inventory and most of its other assets.
In July 2022, the company announced it was closing its 315 Kettering Road facility in High Point, which did business as Royal Development Metal Stamping, and laying off 72 people. It also laid off 199 manufacturing employees at its 401 Hanes Mill Road plant in Winston-Salem and converted that facility to an East Coast distribution center.
United Furniture filed for bankruptcy protection in December, about a month after all employees were sent an email telling them not to report to work and an hour later were sent another email announcing that all employees were being fired because of “unforeseen business circumstances.”
United purchased the Lane brand in 2017 from High Point-based Heritage Home Group.
