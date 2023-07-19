ARCHDALE — The second major development project in recent months has been proposed near an Archdale interstate interchange.QTR Development Partners LLC of Green Village, New Jersey, has applied to the city to rezone 27 acres along Kersey Valley Road to support a 264,620-square-foot warehouse/distribution building.
The site is on the northwestern side of the Interstate 85/N.C. 62 interchange, across the highway from a proposed 168-unit apartment complex.
The interchange is in Guilford County near the convergence of I-85 and Interstate 74 but is within Archdale’s annexation area by agreement with High Point.
In its request, QTR Development Partners is asking the city to rezone three parcels that are already in Archdale from highway business to a conditional zoning light industrial district.
The property is owned by Farmers & Merchants Bank of Salisbury.
The developer is proposing warehousing, distribution and light manufacturing uses on the site, which would have two access points along Kersey Valley Road.
A site plan shows a building that would back up to the interstate just south of the Wat Lao American Buddhist Center.
Conditions for the project, such as the size of the required buffer between the development and the adjoining property, are still being negotiated.
Development interest has picked up lately around the interchange, with annexation and zoning approvals granted by Archdale in March for a proposed apartment project at N.C. 62 and Modlin Grove Road.
In addition, the N.C. Department of Transportation is planning to realign Kersey Valley Road so that it ties in more directly with the interchange as part of a project that’s expected to be completed in 2026.
