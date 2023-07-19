ARCHDALE — The second major development project in recent months has been proposed near an Archdale interstate interchange.QTR Development Partners LLC of Green Village, New Jersey, has applied to the city to rezone 27 acres along Kersey Valley Road to support a 264,620-square-foot warehouse/distribution building.

The site is on the northwestern side of the Interstate 85/N.C. 62 interchange, across the highway from a proposed 168-unit apartment complex.