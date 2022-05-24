RANDOLPH COUNTY — Both incumbent Republican Randolph County commissioners and the incumbent sheriff won their respective primaries last week after a slate of challengers mounted significant campaigns.
Commissioners David Allen and Hope Haywood got the nod in Districts 3 and 4 and will advance to the Nov. 8 general election in the contest for two seats. In the District 3 race, the incumbent Allen edged challenger Todd Daniel in the Republican primary, clearing the way for Allen’s reelection since no Democrat filed for the seat. With all 22 precincts reporting, Allen had 51.4%, or 8,898 votes, to Daniel’s 49.6%, or 8,422 votes. Allen is all but assured of keeping the seat because no Democrat filed for the general election.
District 4 Commissioner Hope Haywood edged challenger Craig Frazier in the Republican primary, with 55.5% of the vote. Haywood recorded 9,569 votes and will face Democrat Kim Walker in the general election.
First-term Republican Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt defeated former sheriff Robert Graves and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty. In 2018, Seabolt unseated Graves, who had been appointed Randolph County sheriff after the death of former sheriff Maynard Reid.
Seabolt will take on Democratic sheriff challenger Sean Walker in the general election.
In the primary, Seabolt won by a comfortable margin. With all 22 precincts reporting, Seabolt had 51%, or 9,417 votes, to 34%, or 6,196 votes, for Hasty, and 15%, or 2,788 votes, for Graves.
The primary outcome was a contrast to four years ago when Seabolt defeated Graves, then the incumbent, by a couple of percentage points.
“It is humbling to have people who support me without [expecting] anything in return,” Seabolt said of poll workers and volunteers who showed up to support him during the campaign. “On the day of the election, we had 4,900 votes cast just for me. That was almost half of the votes cast the entire day. With three candidates running, having that many ballots cast come our way is incredible.
“I hope to earn the trust of the many who did not vote for me in the coming years.”
Longtime state Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, narrowly lost her GOP primary race to Randolph County Board of Education vice chairman Brian Biggs.
With complete but unofficial returns from all 12 precincts in the 70th House District, Biggs had 5,187 votes, or 52.3%, to Hurley’s 4,738 votes, or 47.7%. Biggs centered his campaign on opposition to mask mandates and what he called government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic.
Biggs praised Hurley for her public service and was credited by Randolph County Board of Education Chairman Gary Cook for running a clean campaign. Hurley, who has served 16 years in the state House and will finish her term through this year, was gracious in defeat.
The 70th House District covers the northern part of Randolph County, including Archdale, Trinity, Sophia and Glenola. Biggs will face Democrat Susan “Susie” Lee Scott in the general election.
Biggs will relinquish his school board seat, which he’s held for eight years. His Randolph County Board of Education term concludes at the end of this year.
