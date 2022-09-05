ARCHDALE — A boom in the demand for houses in areas of the Piedmont has created the need for a response by local governing boards as to how they will handle this additional demand.

Even as Archdale City Council gave the go-ahead on the next phase of an English Farm project that will bring up to 536 new homes on property behind the Grubb Family YMCA and one of the largest residential projects in the city, Randolph County officials grappled with questions of what will come next. The Toyota-Mazda plant and thousands of housing units in the northwest quadrant of the county are among the factors necessitating a response from government leaders.

