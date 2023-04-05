ASHEBORO — Klaussner Home Furnishings has announced the addition of Jeff Horn to the leadership team. Horn officially joined Klaussner as executive vice president and chief revenue officer (CRO) at the end of March.
Horn is a veteran of the furniture industry, with more than 30 years of experience. He joined Ashley Furniture in 1999 and most recently was senior vice president of sales for the Stationary Division, leading the division during a time of unprecedented, record growth. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1983.
“I am fortunate and excited to be a part of the Klaussner leadership team,” Horn said. “The operational changes we are undergoing will create a right-to-win for Klaussner and our retail partners. The entire leadership team is in growth mode and preparing the company for the future. My role is to incorporate a cohesive plan and sets of goals for our sales and management teams and create an infrastructure for success.”
Horn said he’s excited about the upcoming April High Point Market, where Klaussner will showcase two Trisha Yearwood collections.
“I’m excited to have Jeff as part of the Klaussner team,” said CEO David Cybulski. “Jeff’s experience and knowledge in the sales management space, and his experience leading and developing sales teams, will be an incredible asset to Klaussner. We are on a path of innovation and growth, and bringing on Jeff is a natural next step in our evolution.”
