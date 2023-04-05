ASHEBORO — Klaussner Home Furnishings has announced the addition of Jeff Horn to the leadership team. Horn officially joined Klaussner as executive vice president and chief revenue officer (CRO) at the end of March.

Horn is a veteran of the furniture industry, with more than 30 years of experience. He joined Ashley Furniture in 1999 and most recently was senior vice president of sales for the Stationary Division, leading the division during a time of unprecedented, record growth. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1983.

Trending Videos