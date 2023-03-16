TRINITY — A highly regarded program at Hopewell Elementary School was brought back last week for the first time since COVID-19 disrupted the proceedings in 2020.
Four and a half years had passed since students at the school were treated to the work of more than 30 artists visiting for Arts Alive. An all-day celebration of the cultural and performing arts, Arts Alive has historically been an every-other-year event. Federal restrictions prevented the event from returning until last week, when artists arrived at the school and were greeted by staff members and student guides.
Each artist set up inside one of 35 classrooms and students rotated throughout the day to visit a variety of presenters. Musicians, photographers, painters, illustrators, hair stylists, fiber artists, soap makers, fishing lure designers, disc golf disc designers, Jiu-Jit-Su, dancers, potters, instrument builders, wood turners and architects, along with others, demonstrated their craft to children who might otherwise have never seen anything like it.
“You just don’t know who will be touched and how,” said Leslie Zimmerman, who is on the Randolph Arts Guild Board of Directors. “It’s very cool.”
Zimmerna credited Cori Cagle, Hopewell Elementary art teacher, for organizing the event and putting significant effort into providing a unique collection of talent from whom students could learn. The day culminated with a musical performance in the gym by Adam Pitts, a performer from Raleigh who is a one-man band who can sing and play every instrument.
Pitts also uses a variety of loop stations to create parts of the songs. He usually performs for adult audiences, but was excited to introduce children to an interactive form of music.
Zimmerman referred back to the words of John Maddux, former principal of Hopewell who returns to the school for the event to support the program.
“The goal of today is to energize kids with the idea that ‘I might be able to do that,’ ” Maddux said. “It will be different for all of the kids. Each one may find something different they really like. … On top of that, I want them to see that craft and art are pieces that go together. Craft is the mastery of material and means of working with material, and art is the imagination. It’s what goes into your brain and comes out of your brain. Craft without art is just craft, and art without craft is meaningless. You have to be able to do both.”
