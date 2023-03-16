TRINITY — A highly regarded program at Hopewell Elementary School was brought back last week for the first time since COVID-19 disrupted the proceedings in 2020.

Four and a half years had passed since students at the school were treated to the work of more than 30 artists visiting for Arts Alive. An all-day celebration of the cultural and performing arts, Arts Alive has historically been an every-other-year event. Federal restrictions prevented the event from returning until last week, when artists arrived at the school and were greeted by staff members and student guides.

