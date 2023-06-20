CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I live at the end of a street with woods on one side. I enjoy the privacy and the coolness that the woods provide on a hot summer day. I often wait until late afternoon to cut my grass because the woods help shade my yard. One day while cutting the grass I was thinking about a book I would like to write someday. I was considering the possible dialog and the setting of the story when I looked down and saw a golf ball.

It was sitting right at the edge of the woods. I stopped and stared and wondered if I was dreaming. What is a golf ball doing on the edge of the woods? I was immediately transported to my childhood. Twice in my life we lived with a golf course in the backyard. Most summer evenings after supper my dad, brother and I would play a few holes of golf.

