TRINITY — Turnover for local government in the city of Trinity will extend to the leader of its staff, as City Manager Debbie Hinson has announced her retirement.
At the close of the November regular meeting of Trinity City Council, Hinson said she plans to step away from her leadership role at the end of the year. Officially, her last day in the office at City Hall will be Dec. 22, but she will be available until the end of the year.
“This was a hard decision for me,” Hinson said as she read her resignation letter to the City Council. “It has been my pleasure to serve the city of Trinity, council and the residents. I sincerely hope you support the new manager and the staff as you have me.”
Hinson began work in city government with the city of Archdale and worked there for 16 years before accepting a position as city clerk in Trinity. She became city manager in 2012. At various points, Hinson served as clerk, finance director and city manager, even doing all three at one time through stretches.
In total, she spent 18 years with the government in Trinity. Prior to that, her experience in Archdale started with the water department before she became city clerk and then finance director.
“Through the grace of God and through people walking me through it, who had been there and done that, I caught [on],” Hinson said. “I met a great group of friends and a support group.”
Hinson credits her staff for the ability to cooperate with multiple iterations of City Council to accomplish goals set before them. She praised the entire staff, including Assistant Finance Officer Lisa Beam; City Clerk Annette deRuyter; Planning Director Marc Allred; Office Assistant Darien Comer; and Rodney Johnson, who oversees utility and public works.
“I’ve got good staff. I feel very confident that whoever comes in here will be able to continue it,” Hinson said. “They’re good people.”
Hinson departs as the city also swears in two council members who unseated incumbents. Robbie Walker and returning Councilman Ed Lohr will rejoin the city government after Trinity voters elected them earlier this month.
In Ward 2, Lohr defeated incumbent Steve Lawing, and in Ward 4, Robbie Walker led the field of four candidates, including incumbent Don Payne. They will be sworn in at the meeting in December.
