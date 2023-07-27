ASHEBORO — The former director of Randolph Community College’s Archdale campus has become the newest member of the college’s board of trustees.
Linda Hayworth, now the executive director of the Randolph County Partnership for Children, was sworn in July 20. Hayworth replaced John Freeze as the Randolph County Board of Education’s appointee.
“It’s a terrific honor,” she said. “I’m a great fan of the college, and I’m a big believer in the community college mission. I love that it’s always focused on excellence. For many students, it’s a second chance, and that’s so important in life. I also love that — coming as a representative with my position at the Randolph Partnership for Children, which is the beginning of the educational continuum — I now get to play a role in this end of the other really important part of education.”
In addition to directing RCC’s Archdale campus, Hayworth also formerly worked as the college’s chief examiner for the GED program.
The meeting was the board’s first since President Shah Ardalan began his tenure, succeeding Robert S. Shackleford, who retired July 1.
“I want to thank all of you for voting and putting me in this position,” Ardalan said. “I take it very seriously. I promise you I’m going to do the best job I can do representing this college. ... I see a bright future for the college and the county.”
Reynolds Lisk also was elected board chair, replacing longtime member F. Mac Sherrill, and James Gouty was elected vice chair.
Lisk presented Sherrill with a plaque honoring his years of service as chair. Sherrill, who will continue serving as a board member, started his tenure in 1997. He is also a member of the Association of Community College Trustees and the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges.
