TRINITY — A home which dates back to the early 19th century was recently announced as just the second property in the last 13 years to receive a special recognition by Trinity City Council.
An ordinance in Trinity now designates the exterior of the Jeduthan/Jesse Harper House, located at 4033 Red Fox Road, a local historic landmark. Ross Holt, representing the Randolph County Historic Preservation Commission, spoke to council members earlier this month and offered his recommendation for the designation, which 24 other landmarks in the county have received.
Nestled in a remote area of Trinity, the Harper House is located on a small residential road off Welborn Road. Designated as the city's most-recently-appointed historic place, the house was recognized at the March meeting of Trinity City Council.
“Built around 1815 and expanded in 1830, it remains highly original,” Holt said. “The lot is archaeologically significant. … Ben Farmer, the current owner, has found things like a knife carved from bone and bricks with thumbprints on them, which indicates the bricks were made on site.”
Listed on the Register of Historic Places, the Harper House is the third-oldest dwelling in Randolph County and likely its third-oldest standing structure. A plantation owned by a supervisor of cannon ball production for the American Revolution, the property has historic significance for a number of reasons.
Jeduthan Harper was an early landowner in the county and one of its most affluent residents. Jesse Harper, his son, was a successful business owner and influential backer of former Gov. John Motley Morehead. The governor married Jesse Harper's niece, according to Holt.
Jesse Harper succeeded Jeduthan Harper as the county’s third clerk of court, holding the position for 45 years between them.
Their property tells a portion of the county’s story, which includes pre-Civil War-era slavery. According to a history of Randolph County told by L. McKay Whatley, Jeduthan Harper’s will emancipated his slaves and provided them with land, horses and cash.
"It's important this designation also recognizes that none of their success and none of their accomplishments would have been possible without the labor of enslaved people,” Holt said. “Jeduthan, Jesse and Albert Foster (who followed the Harpers in ownership of the home) all owned significant numbers of people, Jesse as many as 50 at the heyday of his plantation. The landmark nomination acknowledges this contribution. It’s something we want to bring light to and make people aware of.
“It acknowledges the contribution of the enslaved people who provided the labor that gave these prominent citizens the wealth and leisure to live the lives they did and make the contributions they did.”
