RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Miss Randolph County Scholarship Pageant crowned its 58th Miss Randolph County last month.
Tori Gross of Trinity, a graduate of Randolph Community College, took home the crown as Miss Randolph County 2023. Gross is the daughter of Sharon Gross.
Gross chose “Give Life, Give Blood” as her Social Impact Platform. She states that blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. She chose this platform for the impact that the donation of blood has had on her family. Watch for upcoming area blood drives hosted by Miss Randolph County. She has set a goal to host at least five during her reign.
First runner-up was earned by Maggie Brown, a graduate of High Point University. “Promoting STEM Education for Elementary Children” is Brown’s Social Impact Platform. She is a teacher in the Randolph County School System.
Pageant night also saw the selection of Parker Sterling as Randolph County's eighth Outstanding Teen. She is a student at Randleman High School and is the daughter of Paul and Christina Sterling of Randleman. Sterling’s Social Impact Platform is “The BODY Project – Promoting Beauty, Originality, and Diversity in our Youth” and focuses on self-image issues in youth and body shaming. Sterling said while promoting her platform she plans to continue spreading her positive message at schools and through youth programs.
Adrianna Sexton, a student at Grace Christian, was chosen as the first runner-up in the Outstanding Teen division and her Social Impact Platform is “Mental is Physical.” She is the daughter of Scotty and Peggy Sexton.
Morgan Clements and Remi Stone will serve as Miss Randolph County's Carolina Princesses and Lorelai Walter as Randolph County's Outstanding Teen's Carolina Princess. Morgan is the daughter of Scott and Jessica Clements, Remi is the daughter of Kyle and Harmony Stone, and Lorelai is the daughter of Landon and Shea Walter.
In June, both Gross and Sterling will compete at the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition and the Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition in High Point for a chance to advance to the Miss America Pageant.
