Miss Randolph County

Pictured from left to right are Maggie Brown, 1st runner-up Miss Randolph County; Tori Gross, Miss Randolph County 2023; Sterling Parker, Miss Randolph County’s Outstanding Teen 2023; and Adrianna Sexton, 1st runner-up Miss Randolph County’s Outstanding Teen.

 Picture by PageantPics

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Miss Randolph County Scholarship Pageant crowned its 58th Miss Randolph County last month.

Tori Gross of Trinity, a graduate of Randolph Community College, took home the crown as Miss Randolph County 2023. Gross is the daughter of Sharon Gross.

