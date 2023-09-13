ARCNWS-09-14-23 GARDEN CLUB.jpg

Devona Hill. Toni Davis and Lois Welborn served as hostesses at this month’s meeting of the Sunset Garden Club.

 SPECIAL | ATN

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Sunset Garden Club welcomed a local bird expert at its recently monthly meeting.

The club met Friday, Sept. 8, at the Colonial Country Club with 17 members and the guest speaker, Barbara Harrelson, who is with Wild Birds Unlimited in Greensboro.