TRIAD — Two major American furniture factories now have abruptly ceased operations without warning in the past nine months, which is startling and worrisome but most likely not likely to portend further shutdowns in the industry, two longtime industry analysts said.

“We’ve got a lot of furniture companies in North Carolina still thriving,” said Ken Smith, a partner with the Smith Leonard consulting firm in High Point. “Business is slower for many right now. But what happened … is not the sign of the demise of the furniture industry.”

