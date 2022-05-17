RANDOLPH COUNTY — Another step toward dispersal of funds in the ongoing battle against opioid manufacturers was taken by Randolph County Commissioners this month when they unanimously approved an ordinance to establish an opioid settlement project fund.
County Manager Hal Johnson presented additional information to commissioners on the status of litigation, of which Randolph is one of thousands of counties to file. In 2018, Randolph County staff was authorized to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. Randolph was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued damages from national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“This board has never ducked difficult issues; they have dealt with everything straight up,” Johnson said. “In 2018, Randolph County Commissioners declared the opioid crisis in Randolph County a public nuisance. Our board of commissioners authorized and approved the engagement of attorneys for litigation against manufacturers and distributors of opioids. We were one of the first counties in North Carolina to do that, and I am very proud of our commissioners for taking that action.”
Per the terms of the agreement reached at the national level, 15% of the approximately $750 million will be apportioned directly to North Carolina. The potential remains for 80% of those funds to be distributed among the counties.
Proposed settlements require that the distributors pay $26 billion over 20 years. Randolph is expected to receive $9,824,046, distributed over 18 years. The county’s first payment of $377,436 is expected in late spring 2022, with another payment of $830,054 expected in late summer 2022. It will then receive yearly payments until 2038.
On Aug. 2, 2021, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a memorandum of agreement between the state of North Carolina and local governments on the use of the funds relating to the settlement. The MOA was both developed and facilitated by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the State Health Department created specific guidelines and procedures for how each county would be able to use its share of the money. Evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
Under the terms of the MOA, the county has certain responsibilities before the funds can be utilized to address community needs. First, a special revenue fund had to be established to account for the distributions. Now the Randolph County Opioid Collaborative will provide ongoing planning. This collaborative has been initiated and coordinated by the Randolph County Public Health Department.
