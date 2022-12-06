RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners will maintain identical leadership for the next year, reappointing its chairman and vice chairman.

At their meeting Monday, commissioners reelected Chairman Darrell Frye by virtue of a 4-1 vote and Vice Chair David Allen unanimously. Commissioner Hope Haywood voted in dissent of Frye’s nomination.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos