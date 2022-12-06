RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners will maintain identical leadership for the next year, reappointing its chairman and vice chairman.
At their meeting Monday, commissioners reelected Chairman Darrell Frye by virtue of a 4-1 vote and Vice Chair David Allen unanimously. Commissioner Hope Haywood voted in dissent of Frye’s nomination.
“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of this county,” Frye said. “I see Alan Pugh sitting out here, and he’s responsible for getting me started in this process. I’m grateful to serve the citizens. I think, overall, our county is better today, our job opportunities, our education opportunities have never been better. I think that’s what we can do best for our citizens, to give you opportunities in life.
“I think the work ethic and pride of citizens in this county are unmatched in this state.”
Frye, who serves in a leadership role on several boards, became a commissioner 40 years ago. He had no opposition on the primary or general election ballot during this year’s election season in his bid for District 2.
Elected to the Randolph County Board of Commissioners in 1982, Frye served as NCACC president in 1990-91 and was selected as the state’s Outstanding County Commissioner in 1992. The recipient of the M.H. “Jack” Brock Outstanding Commissioner Award was a member of the Greensboro Randolph Megasite steering committee that helped bring Toyota Motor Corp.’s first U.S. electric car battery manufacturing plant to the site.
Frye was also a member and past chairman of the High Point Regional Health Systems’ board of trustees.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners remains an exclusively Republican board following results of the 2022 general election, just as it has for the previous three decades. In fact, no change to the board at all was made after Haywood — who was the only incumbent to face a challenger in the general election — was reelected to her seat.
Voters filled three of five seats on the board in the Nov. 8 general election. Frye, Haywood and Commissioner Maxton McDowell were all brought back for another term.
The three commissioners who won in the general election took their oaths of office during the meeting at the Old Randolph County Courthouse. All three were joined by their families as they took the oath.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.