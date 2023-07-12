ARCHDALE — The Market City Volleyball Camp is hosting a volleyball instructional camp that will be conducted by former University of North Carolina head coach Joe Sagula and his staff on July 18 at the Carl and Linda Grubb family YMCA. All 72 slots in the camp are full.
Sagula, who retired from coaching in January of 2023, is the winningest coach in UNC history with a 662-384 record over 33 seasons and compiling a mark of 865-507 for his 42-year career as a Division I head coach. He led the Tar Heels to 15 of its 19 NCAA tournament appearances and seven conference titles and three ACC tournament titles. He was selected ACC coach of the year five times and AVCA regional coach of the year four times.
Inducted into the NC Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2020, Sagula directed the Tar Heels to 14 top-three finishes in the league’s regular-season standings. In the 14 seasons in which the ACC held a postseason tournament, Sagula led the Tar Heels to six appearances in the ACC championship match and reached the semifinals 10 times.
Sagula has the most ACC wins of any coach in history with 364, and his seven ACC titles ties for the most all time among the league’s coaches.
Sagula has coached five ACC Players of the Year — Amy Peistrup (1992), Erin Berg (1998), Laura Greene (2002), Dani Nyenhuis (2005) and Taylor Leath (2016) — two ACC Defensive Players of the Year — Kaylie Gibson (2010) and Ece Taner (2014) — and four ACC Freshmen of the Year in Cameron Van Noy (2011), Paige Neuenfeldt (2012), Julia Scoles (2016) and Mabrey Shaffmaster (2021).
Prior to coaching at UNC, Sagula guided Penn to a 202-123 record with four Ivy League championships and three conference tournament titles over nine seasons. He was named the Ivy League’s coach of the year for four consecutive years. He also served as the head men’s coach from 1981-89.
Sagula was elected president of the AVCA from January 2004 to December 2006 and served on the AVCA board of directors for a total of 10 years in various positions as president, president elect, past president, and chair of the Division I All-America Committee. While at Penn, Sagula chaired the NCAA Division I All-America Committee for four years and served 10 years as the awards chairman and president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.