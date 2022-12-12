ARCHDALE — A wood products company will establish a manufacturing and distribution facility in Archdale that will create 129 jobs, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week.

Sumitomo Forestry America plans to invest approximately $19.5 million in a new 120,000-square-foot building at 300 Roelee St. just south of Interstate 85 that will produce building materials used in residential and commercial projects, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels.

