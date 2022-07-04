ARCHDALE — Archdale voters already are assured of having at least one competitive municipal race for the first time since 2012 after candidate filing began last week for mayor and city council.
Councilwoman Lori Mabe-McCroskey and challenger Kelly Grooms filed for the at-large council seat. This is the first time in 10 years that any Archdale contest has had more than one candidate.
Mayor Lewis Dorsett and Ward 1 Councilman Larry Warlick also filed for reelection. Archdale voters this fall will vote for mayor, an at-large council member, and members in Wards 1 and 4. The other incumbent is Ward 4 Councilman John Glass.
The candidate filing period concludes July 15. There’s no primary. All candidates run in the Nov. 8 general election.
The mayoral and council races are nonpartisan, so the party affiliation of the candidates don’t appear on the ballot. In ward races, council candidates must live in the ward where they file for office, though all Archdale voters cast ballots in each ward race.
Archdale is among a handful of cities and towns in North Carolina — the only one in the Piedmont Triad — that hold municipal elections in even-numbered years.
The Archdale City Council is composed of a mayor, a pair of at-large council members and four ward representatives. The mayor serves a two-year term, while council members serve staggered four-year terms.
