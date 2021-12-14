RANDOLPH COUNTY — Candidates filing for races in Randolph County this year for the board of county commissioners and sheriff began last Monday, only to be delayed by a ruling in the state’s highest court.
The N.C. Supreme Court decided last Wednesday to push the primary to May 17 because of a gerrymandering lawsuit, putting the candidate filing period on hold for a still-to-be-determined period. Filing was supposed to continue through noon Dec. 17 leading into a March 8 primary, but will now reopen at some point prior to the May primary.
Any candidate who filed last week will be deemed to have filed for the same office once the postponement is lifted, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Prior to the announcement of the delay in filing, Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, and Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, filed for reelection. Republican Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye filed for reelection in District 2 and GOP Commissioner Hope Haywood filed for another term in District 4. Todd Daniel filed as a GOP challenger in District 3.
Robert Graves, former Randolph County sheriff, filed to return to the role he lost in 2018 to Sheriff Greg Seabolt. Other Republican candidates who have announced for sheriff include Seabolt, Timmy Hasty and Eric Hicks, who has sought the office previously.
Randolph County Board of Education member Brian Biggs filed as a Republican challenger to Hurley, who is seeking another term in the district covering northern Randolph County. Shannon Whitaker filed as a challenger for the nonpartisan Randolph County Board of Education.
Republican Clerk of Superior Court Pam Hill filed for another term, while GOP primary challenger Anthony Julian filed as well in the clerk’s race. Republican Register of Deeds Krista Lowe filed for reelection.
Primaries for races throughout Randolph County have determined the general election in each of the last three decades, as Republicans have controlled local and state representation.
Candidates who have already filed will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Any individual who withdraws their candidacy is free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.
As of last Wednesday evening, more than 1,400 candidates had filed statewide.
