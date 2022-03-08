RANDOLPH COUNTY — Filing for candidates in North Carolina primary races wrapped up last week, as the election remains on track for mid-May.
Candidate filing was delayed as the courts considered gerrymandering lawsuits over redistricting for congressional and state legislative races. This year’s primary was supposed to take place Tuesday, but has been pushed back to May 17.
The general election is Nov. 8.
A slate of political hopefuls for the offices of sheriff and county commissioner tossed their names in the hat in Randolph County this winter. Democratic challenger Sean Walker filed for Randolph County sheriff. He will face the winner of the three-man Republican primary in the county where the GOP has won all partisan races dating back four decades.
Republican Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt filed for a second term. Two previously announced Republican challengers — former sheriff Robert Graves and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty — filed as well.
Graves was narrowly defeated four years ago in the Republican primary by Seabolt.
No one filed against Republican District 2 Randolph County Commissioner Darrell Frye of Archdale. Frye is chairman of the board.
Republican Randolph County Commissioner David Allen filed for another term in District 3. GOP challenger Todd Daniel filed in December.
Republican Randolph County Commissioner Hope Haywood, who filed in December for reelection to District 4, will be challenged by Republican Craig Frasier, who filed last Thursday. Kimberly Walker will run as a Democrat in the general election in November.
Challengers for school board, including Shannon Craven Whitaker, Kurt Melvin, Phillip Lanier and David B. Carter will join incumbent Fred Burgess on the ballot. Three seats are up for grabs, as the terms of Burgess, Todd Cutler and Brian Biggs are set to expire.
Non-partisan board of education elections are not part of the May primaries. Three seats will be determined in November. Biggs — who is running for Republican Rep. Pat Hurley’s 70th House District seat — will relinquish his seat on the school board regardless of the outcome of the primary between him and Hurley.
