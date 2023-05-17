RANDOLPH COUNTY — A study indicating declining enrollment at The Virtual Academy at Randolph has some school board officials questioning the sustainability of the institution.

Superintendent Stephen Gainey on Monday walked the school board through the past-to-present review of how the school system responded to its growing needs the last three years. Randolph started the 2021-22 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Concern mounted over whether the school system could sustain a second year of remote learning for elementary and middle-school students after students and staff were sent home for the arrival of the pandemic the year prior.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos