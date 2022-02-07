RANDOLPH COUNTY — An annual report on behalf of the Randolph County Child Fatality Prevention Team revealed 23 total child deaths throughout the county in 2021.
Though two fewer deaths than the year before, Randolph County Health Director Tara Aker is unsatisfied with the progress the county made during the pandemic. Aker and Tracie Murphy, director of Randolph County Social Services, presented the Randolph County Board of Commissioners with an update at its most recent meeting regarding findings of the team.
The prevention team reviews the deaths of all children occurring between the ages of infancy and 18 to monitor trends and find if the community can take measures to prevent future deaths. Aker discussed two particular subsets of child deaths, including six who were lost to perinatal conditions, as well as three suicides, the most in the last five years.
With there having been three child fatalities related to suicide, the team has set a goal for the coming year to focus on educating Randolph County students on suicide prevention. Commissioner Maxton McDowell expressed his concern over the three deaths to suicide and asked if there was anything the team could pinpoint as a prevailing reason related to the three deaths.
“Some of the general consensus and data point that suicides for youth have been up, not just here, but in North Carolina,” said Murphy. “We don’t know why. We’ve got some crises going on all at one time. We’ve got COVID, we still have the opioid addiction, and then we had schools closed and children were home.
“So we can make some educated guesses, but we don’t have firm data to say what the cause of the increase of suicides were.”
Murphy said that 2021 was an incredibly difficult year for families and children across the county and state. A “systemic pandemic of deadly crises” was sobering, Murphy said. It prompted the child fatality team to dig deeper in investigation of causation and child fatality reviews.
Contact with the families yielded information the team hopes to use to prevent future deaths.
“I just wonder if the COVID issue, kids not being in school, not having what you’d call a normal life cycle attributes to anything,” McDowell said. “It’s a pretty good educated guess. Three out of 23, to me that sounded like a lot.”
In 1993, the North Carolina General Assembly established a network of local child fatality prevention teams across the state to confidentially review medical examiner reports, death certificates and other records of deceased residents under age 18. Each local team consists of representatives of public and nonpublic agencies in the community. This list of agencies include law enforcement, Guardian Ad Litem and health departments that provide services to children and their families.
