RANDOLPH COUNTY — In order to address staffing shortages and to reward educators who continued to keep institutions open through the pandemic, Randolph County School System approved bonuses for all full-time employees at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
Randolph will use a portion of its federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds to provide those bonuses to its employees.
“We’re looking toward the future and our staffing needs,” Superintendent Stephen Gainey said. “We want to say thank you to our current employees who hung in there with us. It’s been a long road. It’s good to see things coming back in their classrooms.”
Current employees as of Sept. 30 will get a $500 bonus in their October paycheck. If the employee remains on staff through the end of the school year, they will receive another $500 bonus. According to Gainey, this bonus is the same for all employees, from principals to teachers to support staff.
New hires who are hired between Oct. 1 and Jan. 9 will also receive $500 upon joining RCS and another $500 if they stay until the end of the year.
Also during the meeting, Randolph County Schools announced that it will reduce the number of standardized tests taken by students in the upcoming school year to 98, a decrease of 39 from last year. The reduction amounts to a removal of 23.8 testing hours for the year.
Finally, the board approved a one-year contract extension for Gainey that comes with a 4% pay increase, which Cook said is in line with what the increase teachers got this year.
"As a board we're happy with the last year, the way things have gone and appreciate all your hard work to make Randolph County Schools what it is," Cook said. "This is probably the toughest time any superintendent can face and we certainly appreciate the way you represent Randolph County, our teachers, administrators and the impact you have on students.
"We enjoy working with you and want to continue working with you."
