ASHEBORO — The wrestling room at Eastern Randolph High School will be renamed for a former teacher and coach.
The Randolph County Board of Education voted last week in favor of the request to rename the room for Greg Hardin, who had been the wrestling coach as well as track coach and football coach. His tenure as wrestling and football coach included state championships in each sport.
The board also approved a gift of $14,000 to Northeastern Randolph Middle School by Forsyth Redi Mix to purchase a covering for the school’s gym floor. The school board’s approval is needed to accept any gift worth more than $5,000.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey was recognized for being named Superintendent of the Year at the regional level. He will be among the nominees for the statewide award.
The next board meeting is scheduled for June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas and recordings can be found online at bit.ly/3J3DC57.
