Overall, 27,848 Randolph County residents cast early ballots

Overall, 27,848 Randolph County residents cast early ballots, according to the county’s board of elections.

 File photo

DAVIDSON COUNTY — As early voting drew to a close Saturday, polling officials reported the last of returns that indicated a slight uptick in the number of voters for the 2022 midterm elections.

Overall, 27,848 Randolph County residents cast early ballots, according to the county’s board of elections. That total topped the 26,432 ballots from early voters in 2018 and dwarfed the 13,264 early votes that came in during the 2014 midterm.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos