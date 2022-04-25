RANDOLPH COUNTY — It should come as no surprise in the era of overnight deliveries for merchandise orders and just-in-time inventory for businesses that early voting has surged in popularity.
“It’s the convenience,” said Martin Kifer, chairman of the Political Science Department at High Point University. “People do want to have options when they can actually cast their ballot. They want to do things that are going to conform to their schedule, and it may be tough on any given Tuesday on Election Day to go to the polls.”
Early voting, known formally as one-stop absentee voting, starts today for the primary elections and continues through May 14. Primary election day is May 17, with primary winners advancing to the Nov. 8 general election.
In 2002 during the first rollout of early voting for a midterm presidential primary in North Carolina, 5% of all voters cast a ballot before election day. In the last midterm primary in 2018, the early turnout rose to 30%, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
The gap is more pronounced in fall general elections, where it’s not unusual for more than half the votes to be cast early.
The shift reflects a sea change in one generation about how North Carolinians choose their elected leaders. Political campaigns have to gear up for an approximately three-week early voting period as well as election day as they seek to win an office, Kifer said.
“Once people start casting their votes during early voting, those votes can’t be changed,” Kifer said. “It changes the dynamics because politicians have to figure out who they are talking to and when.”
Early voting is where you can start seeing some tendencies, said Hunter Bacot, professor of political science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“One thing to watch is how many unaffiliated voters cross over to one party’s primary,” he said.
Voters will settle primary races in the Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate seat of retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. There are 26 candidates running for Senate, the highest-profile North Carolina primary race.
Other contests include races for the U.S. House, N.C. General Assembly and county offices such as sheriff, district attorney, county commissioners and school board members.
The Randolph County early voting site will be at the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity. Early voting will take place weekdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. now through May 13. There will be two weekend days for early voting: Sunday, May 1, from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Kifer said that he’ll watch to see how voting patterns in the primary change with the waning of the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 threat prompted an unprecedented surge in mail-in ballots during the 2020 general election, and Kifer said voting patterns might trend back toward what had been normal if the pandemic remains at bay.
Bacot agreed that if COVID-19 cases spike between now and mid-May, it could change how people plan to vote in the primary.
“That’s a wild card out there,” Bacot said.
