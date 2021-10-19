RANDOLPH COUNTY — One-stop early voting continues this week for municipal elections in Trinity.
Competitive races will be decided in contests for mayor and city councils in Trinity. Early voting concludes Oct. 30 leading into Election Day Nov. 2.
At the close of voting Monday, 161 voters had cast a ballot during early voting for the 2021 Municipal Election. The Randolph County Board of Elections maintains its early voting site at the board office at 1457 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29. Early voting will wrap up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
Mayor Richard McNabb filed for reelection, and he will be challenged by Vickee Armstrong. The two council seats up this year are the Ward 4 post held by Councilman Don Payne and the Ward 2 seat held by Councilman Stephen Lawing.
Former councilman Ed Lohr filed to seek the Ward 2 seat held by incumbent Lawing. Darian Campbell filed to become the fourth candidate in Ward 4. Campbell joins Payne and challengers Robbie Walker and Felix Forbes.
McNabb was appointed to the top post last January in the wake of the death of Mayor Jesse Hill. McNabb served on the Trinity Planning & Zoning Board for about 10 years.
Trinity has a mayor, four ward council members and an at-large council representative. The council members serve staggered four-year terms. Municipal elections in Trinity and other area cities and towns are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
If not registered to vote, residents can same-day register and cast a ballot during the early voting period.
Anyone early voting has to cast a ballot at a poll in the county in which they reside.
For more information or questions about voting, call the Randolph County Board of Elections office at 336-318-6900.
