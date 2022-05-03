DAVIDSON COUNTY — One-stop early voting continues at Braxton Craven School this week, as voters in Randolph County resume a steady showing of residents who have turned out to submit their ballots.
Randolph’s early voting site in the northern part of the county moved to its new location after having spent the last several years at the Randolph Community Services Building on Balfour Drive in Archdale. The former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity has housed residents while candidates have gathered outside to ask them for votes on the way in.
Early voting is taking place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 13 and on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Supporters of candidates outside the school indicated a belief that after a significant number of years observing early voting at the Randolph Community Services Building, the volume of voters seemed to have shrunk in the first two days. Some attribute that to the change in venue, raising the question of whether there might be an adjustment period for some to make their way to Trinity from Archdale.
Those supporters said most voters have walked through the doors before noon and after 5 p.m., with the volume slowing considerably during business hours. At the other Randolph County early voting location, traffic was progressing at a steady pace on the campaign’s opening days, Elections Director Melissa Johnson said. At the close of voting on Friday, 1,272 total voters had cast ballots countywide, and the first day’s 649 narrowly exceeded the 641 for the first day all sites were open during midterm primary voting four years ago.
Early voting, known formally as one-stop absentee voting, continues through May 14. Primary election day is May 17, with primary winners advancing to the Nov. 8 general election. The voting site in Asheboro at the Randolph County Board of Elections still welcomes the largest number of residents.
In 2002 the first rollout of early voting for a midterm presidential primary in North Carolina signaled the wave of a new generation of voters who would shift to the early model rather than following time-honored election-day tradition. If absentee voting by mail is an indicator, there appears to be significantly more interest in this spring’s primary compared to the midterm four years ago.
As of last week, approximately 4,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted across North Carolina. One factor driving the greater response may be that there was no U.S. Senate contest four years ago, and this year 26 candidates are running for the seat that will be vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.
For more information or questions about voting, call the Randolph County Board of Elections office at 336-318-6900.
