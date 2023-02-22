ARCHDALE — Price Realtors of Archdale is seeking donations for the Princess Project, a prom dress giveaway for high-school girls who can’t afford to buy a new prom dress.
Donations can include new or gently used gowns — cocktail dresses, bridesmaid dresses, evening gowns and so on — as well as shoes and accessories. They can be brought to Price Realtors-Archdale, 118 Trindale Road, or to Shabby To Chic, 3535 Archdale Road.
The project is being held in conjunction with Allie Ingram, an area teenage pageant queen who is promoting the project.
Corporate sponsors are also being sought.
The project will culminate on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when area high-school girls can visit Price Realtors in Archdale to browse and try on dresses for their upcoming prom.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Katie Speer at 910-797-2696 or Jamie Ingram at 336-442-5423.
