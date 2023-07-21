I was determined that this year would be different. I wanted to keep my vegetable garden in better shape. I knew that by late August the weeds would probably get ahead of me, but I was determined early this year to stay ahead of them. Things were going well even through May and early June. The cooler weather was working in my favor.

An uncle on my wife’s side of the family once told me that the best way to keep weeds out of my garden was to not plant them. I must have looked at him like he was crazy. “Who would plant weeds in their garden on purpose?” He didn’t answer me; he just looked intently at me, waiting for it to sink in. If you pull weeds when they are small, they can’t make seeds. Don’t plant weeds!