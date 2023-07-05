Everyone who knows me knows that I like to be outside. I will sit outside on my porch late at night on cool evenings. I love to go for walks. I enjoy working in my garden, which I really don’t consider work. I find inspiration in nature. I enjoy good fresh air and sunshine.

I don’t like high heat and humidity. We have been enjoying a period of cooler temperatures and lower humidity this year, and I have been thrilled. The high heat and humidity zaps my energy. I walk out the door and lose motivation as soon as the heat hits me.

