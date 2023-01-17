TRINITY — A recommendation by a local government official to explore options to honor a fallen soldier gained traction this month, as Trinity City Council took a step toward creating a memorial for one who is hailed as a hero.
City Manager Stevie Cox provided updates at the regular January meeting of City Council regarding his preliminary work in researching the cost of such a memorial. Cox announced that in December, city staff discussed estimates for the project in response to a recommendation by Councilman Ed Lohr.
At the November meeting, Lohr suggested that the city of Trinity should rename Trinity City Hall after Jacob Carroll, the 20-year-old who was killed by an insurgent suicide bomber on Nov. 13, 2010 while providing security for his unit.
The idea for a memorial was tossed around, and Councilman Robbie Walker proposed that a plaque or small statue be placed where the former ATM machine was in the parking lot of city hall. After the apparent approval from council members, Walker made a motion to instruct staff to explore the cost and options for moving forward with a plaque and/or statue.
According to Cox, Carolina Bronze Structures estimated the cost of a memorial would be between $150,000 to $250,000 for a memorial. Staff has estimated that the site in front of city hall would have to be prepared for the memorial, running anywhere from $200,000 and $450,000, plus perpetual care of the memorial.
Councilman Bob Hicks alluded to supporting Walker’s initial suggestion following Cox’s update.
“I think that the kind of memorial that Robbie proposed at our last meeting would not only do what it is intended to do for the memory of Jacob and anyone else that we choose to honor with such a memorial,” Hicks said. “It would also create a rallying point for the city and a sense of community for the city. It would become an icon of the city, as well. I think one way to pursue it would be for the city to take on part of the cost — I would say at least half of the cost — and that there be a community organization, some sort of charitable organization, that takes the other half
“I think the whole process creates something that we are sorely lacking in this town.”
Hicks further encouraged his fellow council members not to ascribe to the notion that the city can’t afford to “do something nice” and urged them not to “cheap out” on the project. Instead, he suggested the city band together to demonstrate unity and vision to accomplish something very visible for its residents.
Walker offered that perhaps the city could do something on a “smaller scale” than a project that would cost $400,000 or more. He renewed the idea of an ornate plaque illuminated on site. Council members also invoked the notion that a larger swath of fallen soldiers also be honored in addition to honoring the legacy of Carroll, a 2008 graduate of Trinity High School.
A committee was created by virtue of a unanimous vote to explore options and report back to council with tangible suggestions on what to construct.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or dkennedy@atnonline.net.
