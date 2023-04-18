A 2017 study published in the journal The Lancet examined images of part of the brain involved with fear and stress and found links between stress and cardiovascular disease episodes. Various situations can induce stress, but work-related stress tends to be especially common among adults, and that stress isn’t always due to workload. For example, Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that researchers have found that people who are worried about losing their job are almost 20 percent more likely to have heart disease. Perhaps even more surprising is the link between stress and enjoyable events, as Johns Hopkins also notes that one study found heart attacks more than doubled in one German city when the national team was playing in the World Cup. All of this points to the importance of corralling and managing stress, whether it’s caused by work or leisure activities.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- High Point woman among dead in U.S. 52 wreck
- Rockers signees include 11 former big leaguers
- High Point store fined for price errors
- Juvenile injured in accidental shooting
- Food stamp fraud takes heavy toll
- Council OKs Vecoplan incentives
- Oak Grove soccer edges rival Ledford 1-0
- New hospital would take from High Point
- Local roundup: HPCA baseball wins Mingo Bay title
- Agnes Joines Bowers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.