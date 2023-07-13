ARCHDALE — Archdale is poised for an influx of new residential development along an interstate corridor after a series of approvals by the City Council.
Applicant MG Suits, LLC of Greensboro intends to develop a subdivision of 293 single-family homes called Providence Pointe on 157 acres between Suits Road and Interstate 74 on the city’s eastern fringes.
The council last week approved a preliminary site plan and the extension of city water and sewer lines to the site, which was annexed and rezoned by Archdale in 2016.
The project has a development timeline of three to five years.
According to the site plan, the developer is proposing to cluster the home lots and provide substantial open space within the subdivision, as well as sidewalks on both sides of all internal public streets and a 10-foot wide asphalt greenway through the development.
The development will have three access points along Suits Road and one along Poole Road.
Last week’s approvals by the council enable the applicant to finalize detailed engineering and other technical approvals for the project before proceeding to construction.
