ARCHDALE — A residential project that’s proposed to be one of the largest in Archdale has moved a step closer to reality.
Desco Investment Co. of Chapel Hill has purchased 229 undeveloped acres for its planned English Farm community of up to 536 homes for $3.74 million, according to the property deed, which was recorded last week.
The seller was James English and other members of his family, who owned the former farm off Trindale Road for generations.
The developer got the land rezoned by the Archdale City Council last year to support its plans for a neighborhood “village” concept on the site, with clusters of homes surrounded by open space, trails, a dog park, a playground, pool and other amenities that complement the adjacent Grubb Family YMCA and surrounding area.
Desco Investment Co. is proposing a total of 433 single-family lots and 103 townhome lots on the property that would be developed in phases over about a decade.
It obtained a special-use permit from the council in July for the townhome section — a 16.6-acre portion of the site just east of the YMCA that would connect to Trindale Road via existing Old English Farm Road at the main entrance to the neighborhood.
It would also connect with the single-family portion of the subdivision once it’s developed.
All of the townhomes must be at least 1,400 square feet each and include a garage, as well as several architectural standards, under conditions that were offered by the developer.
It’s unclear what their development timeline may be, as the company could not be reached for comment.
The council in July also approved a development agreement between the city and the developer that lays out the timeframes for the various phases of the project to be constructed and the responsibilities of both parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.