RANDOLPH COUNTY — Renovations to Randolph County Detention Center continued this month, with county commissioners approving additional funding and an extension to the project necessitated by work delays.
The jail, which is slated for completion sometime in late 2023, has been among the three massive projects totaling more than $100 million that have consumed the attention of commissioners. Commissioners have fought for nearly four years to save Randolph Health, the county’s lone hospital, and they have funded land purchases for the Greensboro Randolph Megasite, all while juggling the three largest construction projects at one time in the history of the county, with the expansion of two schools and the expansion of the Randolph County Detention Center.
Earlier this month, the board approved another $100,000 addition for owner contingency and a 48-day extension to the construction timeframe. Bordeaux Construction lost about 48 days in the construction schedule due to changes that had to be made because of logistical concerns.
Chairman Darrell Frye offered a summation of the project and a subtle reminder that the county needs to see swift progress on the project.
“We’re reworking the old jail, which is entirely different from new construction,” Frye said. “I think we’re on the right course and I think we’re staying involved. It’s just that we're in about six years now to this expansion of our detention center, and we still have basically a year to go.”
Commissioners were updated on the balances remaining that are associated with the project. Those balances are the county’s subcontractor allowance remaining balance, $413,000; construction manager allowance remaining balance, $304,000; construction manager contingency, remaining balance, $414,000; safety and smoke control contingency, remaining balance, $329,000; owner contingency, the remaining balance had dipped to $8,261 prior to the additional $100,000.
Estimated at a $28 million final cost to the county in 2019, materials expense and rises in labor have caused continual amendments to be made such as the additional $100,000. The jail expansion is currently in phase three of what will likely be a seven-year renovation when it reaches completion.
