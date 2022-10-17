RANDOLPH COUNTY — Renovations to Randolph County Detention Center continued this month, with county commissioners approving additional funding and an extension to the project necessitated by work delays.

The jail, which is slated for completion sometime in late 2023, has been among the three massive projects totaling more than $100 million that have consumed the attention of commissioners. Commissioners have fought for nearly four years to save Randolph Health, the county’s lone hospital, and they have funded land purchases for the Greensboro Randolph Megasite, all while juggling the three largest construction projects at one time in the history of the county, with the expansion of two schools and the expansion of the Randolph County Detention Center.

