RANDOLPH COUNTY — Ongoing jail renovations in Randolph County have drawn the irritation of county commissioners, who voted to approve a measure that will move the project into its next phase.
Paxton Arthur, county public works director, briefly updated commissioners at Monday’s regular meeting on the project. Having finished up phase two of renovations at the detention center, Arthur said the state approved advancement to phase three, which is the larger part of the project.
A sum of $322,796 will be moved to contingency and an extension of four months was requested for issues that were encountered during phase two. It is estimated that one more year remains in the process.
Vice Chairman David Allen posed questions to John Witcher, senior project manager with Bordeaux Construction, as to why renovations continue into a seventh year. Noting that the construction company had not been in charge of the renovations for the duration of that time, Allen still directed some of his frustration at the company.
“I went back and looked, and we started talking about this project in August 2016,” Allen said. “That’s almost six years ago, and we’re still a year out from completing it. … I know it’s an occupied facility, it’s not the greatest working environment, with COVID issues, but we need to get this thing done.
“We’ve built a school over in Trinity, we’ve renovated Asheboro, we’ve done a lot of other projects while this has been going on.”
According to Allen’s fellow commissioners and Witcher, one delay came following the death of an inspector assigned to the job. The replacement has had a philosophical difference with their predecessor, accounting for a couple of the delays.
“Some of these required costs, the existing systems we were going to use in a temporary manner, were not allowed to be used,” Witcher said. “They made us bring these up to code currently before we can allow movement from phase to phase. That alone has caused considerable heartache.”
One of the reasons commissioners have grown antsy at the extended timeline for the project has to do with rising construction costs. As regional and nationwide hikes in the cost of doing business reached Randolph County a few years ago, this already-extensive project grew more expensive.
In January 2019, Wicker told commissioners that the cost of construction was affected by tariffs imposed by the federal government and NC Connect bond projects that caused a labor shortage. Then, the project’s total construction cost estimate came to $25,784,009. Included within the estimate were a contingency fund, market escalation, overhead and profit and insurance.
The addition of the most recent $322,796 change order and four-month extension were reminders of delays in completion of the project. Three years ago, renovations were expected to be complete sometime in the summer of 2021. The county now can only hope for completion by this time next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.