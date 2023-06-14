RANDOLPH COUNTY — The attorney for three Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies has filed an appeal of a federal magistrate judge’s ruling allowing a Moore County woman to continue her civil lawsuit accusing them of using excessive force when arresting her for a misdemeanor.

Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld’s ruling in April threw out much of the lawsuit filed by Ka’lah Nicole Martin, which said that six Randolph County Sheriff’s Department deputies roughed her up when she was pulled over for not having a license plate on her car. The judge wrote that Martin showed no official wrongdoing by Sheriff Greg Seabolt and failed to show that the arrest was unlawful.