Last week. some teachers and students from the Randolph County Community College GED program gathered to work on a Habitat for Humanity house. It was a warm, dry day. We arrived and were put to work on insulating the house. The project manager showed us how to put the insulation up, and we went to work.

Insulation is different than it was years ago. We were not working with fiberglass, which can be so itchy. This insulation is packed tightly in bundles. When you slice the plastic off, it expands rapidly. Then the project manager showed us how to put it between the studs. Pressure holds the insulation in place.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.