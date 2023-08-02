ARCNWS-08-03-23 WALKER, DALE

SAN FRANCISCO — Dale Rush Walker, first-generation college graduate, corporate president, marathon runner, ballroom dancer, poet, and philanthropist, reached the end of his remarkable life on July 13, with his family by his side, after a battle with lymphoma.

Born and raised in High Point, NC, a graduate of Wake Forest and University of North Carolina, Dale’s work in financial services took him all over the world — from New York City to London to Shanghai.