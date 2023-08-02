SAN FRANCISCO — Dale Rush Walker, first-generation college graduate, corporate president, marathon runner, ballroom dancer, poet, and philanthropist, reached the end of his remarkable life on July 13, with his family by his side, after a battle with lymphoma.
Born and raised in High Point, NC, a graduate of Wake Forest and University of North Carolina, Dale’s work in financial services took him all over the world — from New York City to London to Shanghai.
He eventually settled in San Francisco, but he often returned to Boone and Asheville for family reunions.
Dale is survived by his wife, Hanh Vu; siblings Ray Walker of Georgia, Elaine Walker and Iris French Stewart of Texas; and the families of his daughters Ashley Walker (Martin Westhead) and Whitney Walker (Eric Reyes), including five grandchildren, of California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of these causes close to Dale’s heart: St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Meals on Wheels San Francisco, Gendercide Awareness Project, Pacific Vision Foundation, and Graduate Theological Union. A longer obituary for Dale Walker appears on Legacy.com. A memorial celebration will be held in early fall; please contact RememberingDaleWalker415@gmail.com.
